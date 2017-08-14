Home LOCAL 17 Immigrants Rescued From Locked Trailer At Edinburg Truck Stop
17 Immigrants Rescued From Locked Trailer At Edinburg Truck Stop
17 Immigrants Rescued From Locked Trailer At Edinburg Truck Stop

17 Immigrants Rescued From Locked Trailer At Edinburg Truck Stop

Two truckers are in federal custody after 17 undocumented immigrants were found in a tractor-trailer parked at the Flying J truck stop in Edinburg Sunday. They were found by Edinburg police after dispatch received an anonymous call at around 11 yesterday morning in which the person claimed a relative from Mexico was locked inside the trailer. It’s believed the immigrants were inside the trailer for at least eight hours, although no one needed emergency medical treatment. The immigrants were from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and Romania. A man and woman of Cuban nationality who were in charge of the 18-wheeler are being held by ICE.

