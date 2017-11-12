18 Climate Scientists Win French Grants

(AP) – American climate scientist Camille Parmesan is elated at the prospect of spending the next five years doing her research in France instead of the U.S. She’s one of 18 initial winners announced Monday of a special contest launched by President Emmanuel Macron in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s rejection of the Paris climate accord.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Parmesan, of the University of Texas at Austin, described funding challenges for climate science in the U.S. and a feeling that “you are having to hide what you do.” She said Macron’s appeal “gave me such a psychological boost, to have that kind of support, to have the head of state saying I value what you do.”

Parmesan will be working at an experimental ecology station in the Pyrenees on how human-made climate change is affecting wildlife. Trump has expressed skepticism about global warming and said the Paris accord would hurt U.S. business.