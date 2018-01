(AP) – A South African official says 18 people died when a passenger train slammed into a truck whose driver mistakenly thought he could cross the tracks in time. Mthuthuzeli Swartz, acting CEO of the state-owned passenger rail agency, said Thursday that some who died were trapped in the train and burned to death when some carriages caught fire. Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi says about 260 people were injured in the crash in Free State province.