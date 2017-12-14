18-Year-Old Indicted On Charges Of Trying To Aid IS

(AP) – A federal grand jury has indicted a Houston 18-year-old arrested after an undercover FBI operation. The five-count indictment handed up Wednesday charged Kaan Sercan Damlarkaya, who was arrested Friday, with trying to provide material support to terrorists, a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Damlarkaya, who is a U.S. citizen, also is charged with two counts each of unlawfully distributing explosives information and trying to provide material support to the organization called Islamic State. Each count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison upon conviction. A message sent to Damlarkaya’s public defender drew no response Wednesday night. He remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday morning in Houston. U.S. officials have designated IS as a terrorist organization.