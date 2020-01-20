TEXAS

18-Year-Old Shot At A High School Basketball Game Dies

(AP)–Police say an 18-year-old who was shot during a high school basketball game in Dallas has died. A police news release says Marc Strickland died Friday at a hospital of injuries suffered in the Jan. 11 shooting inside a gymnasium during a game between Kimball and South Oak Cliff high schools.

Police say a 15-year-old boy who was charged with aggravated assault after surrendering to police the day after the shooting will now face a murder charge. Police have said the shooting occurred during a fight near a concession stand. Officials say about 650 people were in the gym at the time

