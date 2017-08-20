Home NATIONAL 1979 Klan-Nazi Attack Survivor Hopes For A ‘Justice River’
1979 Klan-Nazi Attack Survivor Hopes For A ‘Justice River’
NATIONAL
0

1979 Klan-Nazi Attack Survivor Hopes For A ‘Justice River’

0
0
54c27161385cc_preview
now viewing

1979 Klan-Nazi Attack Survivor Hopes For A ‘Justice River’

14225762_G
now playing

Mother Indicted In Hot Car Deaths Of 2 Toddlers

Border+patrol33
now playing

Incentives Offered For New Agents At Remote Border Crossings

lynch-ap
now playing

Marshawn Lynch Sits Once Again During National Anthem

image
now playing

Officials: Slain Officers Didn't Have Chance To Return Fire

Powerball-generic-970px
now playing

Officials: No Powerball Winner, Jackpot Swells To $650M

untitled
now playing

Massive Counterprotest Upstages Boston "Free Speech Rally"

falfurrias illegal immigrants in trailer-1
now playing

Falfurrias Border Patrol Agents Find 60 Undocumented Immigrants Inside Frigid Trailer

CONFEDERATE+MONUMENT
now playing

The Latest: Family: Remove Arlington's Confederacy Monument

170723114818-05-san-antonio-tx-truck-0723-exlarge-169
now playing

Man Arrested After 23 Immigrants Found In Semi Near El Paso

untitled
now playing

The Latest: Fundraiser Aims To Counter 'Free Speech' Rally

(AP) – It’s been almost 40 years since five people marching through a black neighborhood in Greensboro were killed by Ku Klux Klansmen and Nazis.

The Rev. Nelson Johnson still has a faded scar on his left arm, left by a Nazi who attacked him.

Now the violence surrounding the march by Ku Klux Klansmen and Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the death of a young woman hit by a car, have brought the events of Nov. 3, 1979, in sharper focus for Johnson.

He says he hopes tragedy will be transformed into triumph and form a ‘justice river.’ One sign of that is an apology that the Greensboro City Council issued last week after the attack in Virginia.

Related posts:

  1. Fox’s James Murdoch Slams Trump’s Charlottesville Response
  2. Boston, Cradle Of Liberty, Braces For Spirited Protests
  3. Evangelical Advisers Stay With Trump As Others Criticize Him
  4. Massive Counterprotest Upstages Boston “Free Speech Rally”
Related Posts
Border+patrol33

Incentives Offered For New Agents At Remote Border Crossings

Danny Castillon 0
lynch-ap

Marshawn Lynch Sits Once Again During National Anthem

Danny Castillon 0
image

Officials: Slain Officers Didn’t Have Chance To Return Fire

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video