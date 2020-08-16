1st Mediterranean Cruise To Set Sail After Virus Tests

Passengers arriving in Rome from four Mediterranean countries receive instructions by airport staff, right, as they line up with their suitcases at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci airport to be immediately tested for COVID-19, Sunday, Aug.16, 2020. Italy's health minister issued an ordinance requiring the tests for all travelers arriving in Italy from Croatia, Greece, Malta or Spain. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

(AP) — Cruise ship passengers were having their temperatures check and taking COVID-19 tests Sunday so they could set sail on what is being billed as the first Mediterranean cruise after Italy’s pandemic lockdown. The cruise ship company MSC has made the procedures, for crew as well as passengers, part of its new health and safety protocols. The MSC Grandiosa was departing from the port of Genoa on Sunday for a seven-night cruise. Earlier this month, the Italian government gave its approval for cruise ships to depart from Italian ports. The cruise around the western Mediterranean was limited to 70% capacity but MSC declined to say how many passengers were on board.