Home TEXAS 1st Mexican-American To Rise To Catholic Bishop In US Dies
1st Mexican-American To Rise To Catholic Bishop In US Dies
TEXAS
0

1st Mexican-American To Rise To Catholic Bishop In US Dies

0
0
archbishop-patricio-fernandez-flores
now viewing

1st Mexican-American To Rise To Catholic Bishop In US Dies

monopoly
now playing

Emoji? Bunny? The Next Generation Monopoly Token? You Decide

tanzania
now playing

At Least 12 Dead After Ferry Capsizes In Storm In Tanzania

foreign-secretary-boris-johnson
now playing

Boris Johnson Says UK Told Trump Russia Was Behind Hacking

sacramenton-weir-flood-gates-opened
now playing

UPDATE: Flood Gates Opened As Storm Continues

41930400-police-lights-jpg
now playing

Fallen Officer's Squad Car Displayed Outside HQ

the-right-to-die-death-with-dignity
now playing

Congressman Says He'll Block DC's 'Death with Dignity' Bill

afghanistan-car-bomb
now playing

At Least 38 Dead In Kabul Bombings

protestors-removed-from-sessions-confirmation
now playing

Protesters Removed From Sessions Hearing

Dan-Patrick1
now playing

Texas Lieutenant Governor Vows Not To 'primary' Governor

SUPREME COURT
now playing

Supreme Court Lets Stand Texas Veterans Tuition Aid Program

(AP) — Archbishop Patricio Fernandez Flores, former archbishop of the San Antonio Roman Catholic archdiocese and the first Mexican-American to rise to bishop in the U.S. Catholic church, has died at the age of 87.  In a lengthy statement, the San Antonio archdiocese said Flores died Monday of pneumonia and congestive heart failure at a San Antonio assisted living center for retired priests.

Flores was born in the small Texas Coastal Plains farming town of Ganado. He was ordained in Galveston in 1956, became a bishop in 1970 and was appointed head of the El Paso Catholic diocese in 1978. He was appointed San Antonio’s archbishop the following year and served until his retirement in 2004.

Related posts:

  1. Inmate Found Dead at Lopez State Jail In Edinburg
  2. Fort Campbell Soldier From Texas Dies In Jordan
  3. Suspected Cartel Gunmen Assassinate Top Prosecutor In Nuevo Laredo
  4. Mission Developer Admits Involvement In Massive Money Laundering Scheme
Related Posts
Dan-Patrick1

Texas Lieutenant Governor Vows Not To ‘primary’ Governor

jsalinas 0
SUPREME COURT

Supreme Court Lets Stand Texas Veterans Tuition Aid Program

jsalinas 0
handcuffs-generic

Handcuffed Texas Suspect Who Shot Himself Has Died

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video