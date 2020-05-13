TEXAS

2 Arrested After Texas Police Find 6-Year-Old Locked In Shed

Photo courtesy Dallas County Jail (via click2houston.com)

(AP) – Police have arrested two people after finding a 6-year-old boy locked in a shed in Dallas.

Booked into Dallas County jail on child endangerment charges are 53-year-old Esmeralda Lira and 66-year-old Jose Balderas. Both are held on bonds of $100,000 each. Officers found the boy Sunday night during a welfare check at a home in a suburban neighborhood on the city’s southeast side.

A police spokeswoman says medics evaluated the boy but didn’t take him to a hospital. She declined to say their relationship to the boy.

