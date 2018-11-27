Home LOCAL 2 Arrested In Killings Of 2 Norteno Musicians Near Rio Bravo
Two men are in custody on murder charges in the weekend killings of two members of a Rio Bravo norteno band.

According to the Tamaulipas state Attorney General’s office, state police arrested two men who are believed to be members of an organized crime group based in Matamoros. Officials say the two victims, both players with the group Nortenos de Rio Bravo, had been abducted after a concert Saturday night.

Their bodies were found Sunday morning in an abandoned truck just south of the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge. Both had been shot.

