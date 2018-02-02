Home WORLD 2 Arrested In Maldives Clashes Over Court Ruling
2 Arrested In Maldives Clashes Over Court Ruling
WORLD
0

2 Arrested In Maldives Clashes Over Court Ruling

0
0
MALDIVES CLASHES
now viewing

2 Arrested In Maldives Clashes Over Court Ruling

Steve Marks and Lila Miller. Rockwall County Jail
now playing

Couple Charged With Selling Teenage Girl For Sex

child-abuse
now playing

New Data: Child Abuse Deaths Rise, Notably In Texas, Indiana

TEXAS SALES TAX MONEY
now playing

Texas Sales Tax Revenue Almost $2.7B

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush
now playing

Bush Got Contractor Donations After $13M Harvey Contract

ALEP REFUGEES
now playing

Still A Trickle, But Refugees Sick Of Exile Return To Syria

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

AG Sessions Defends Deputy Amid Trump Criticism

TEXAS EXECUTION
now playing

Ex-Accountant Put To Death In Daughters' Deaths

police-lights-generic_26
now playing

Sheriff's Deputy Shot While Responding To Theft Call

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION-1
now playing

Police: Middle School Shoot Was Not Intentional

FBI
now playing

Controversial Memo Alleges Anti-Trump Bias In Russia Probe

(AP) – Two people have been arrested in clashes between Maldives police and opposition supporters who were urging the government to obey a Supreme Court order to release a group of nine political prisoners.

Hundreds of people gathered in Male, the capital, a day after the court’s decision that the dissidents’ guilty verdicts had been influenced by politics. It ordered new trials for all nine.

A scuffle erupted when police asked the protesters to stay clear of a road. Police used batons and pepper spray to disperse the protesters.  Earlier, the government fired the country’s police chief after his department announced it would uphold the Supreme Court verdict.  An archipelago known for its luxury tourist resorts, the Maldives became a multiparty democracy 10 years ago.

Related posts:

  1. McAllen Teacher Arrested On Drug Distribution Charges
  2. Texas Youth Prison Workers Arrested Amid Abuse Investigation
Related Posts
ALEP REFUGEES

Still A Trickle, But Refugees Sick Of Exile Return To Syria

jsalinas 0
1517562472940

90 Migrants Feared Drowned Off Libyan Coast

Zack Cantu 0
ebb16dd79b264ab4aa3c84d7ddc760e6

Cuba State Media: Fidel Castro’s Son Has Killed Himself

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video