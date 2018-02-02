2 Arrested In Maldives Clashes Over Court Ruling

(AP) – Two people have been arrested in clashes between Maldives police and opposition supporters who were urging the government to obey a Supreme Court order to release a group of nine political prisoners.

Hundreds of people gathered in Male, the capital, a day after the court’s decision that the dissidents’ guilty verdicts had been influenced by politics. It ordered new trials for all nine.

A scuffle erupted when police asked the protesters to stay clear of a road. Police used batons and pepper spray to disperse the protesters. Earlier, the government fired the country’s police chief after his department announced it would uphold the Supreme Court verdict. An archipelago known for its luxury tourist resorts, the Maldives became a multiparty democracy 10 years ago.