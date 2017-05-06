Home NATIONAL 2 Arrested In Oakland Warehouse Fire That Killed 36
2 Arrested In Oakland Warehouse Fire That Killed 36
(AP) – A source close to the investigation tells The Associated Press that two men have been arrested and will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Ghost Ship warehouse fire that killed 36 partygoers in Oakland.

The Alameda County district attorney says she will formally announce charges later Monday.  The person says Derick Almena and Max Harris will each be charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The source was not authorized to publicly discuss the charges and spoke on condition of anonymity.  Authorities say Almena leased the warehouse and illegally sublet space for artists to live and work. He also held for-profit concerts at the warehouse, which was not licensed for entertainment.  Harris lived at the Ghost Ship and is accused of helping plan the December concert where the fire broke out.

