2 Bond Proposals To Be On The McAllen May Ballot
LOCAL
McAllen residents will have two bond proposals to vote on in this May’s municipal elections. City commissioners agreed Monday to place two bond proposals totaling 25 million dollars on the May 5th ballot.

Proposition A is a 22-million dollar measure for drainage improvement projects. Proposition B is a 3-million dollar measure for street improvements. City officials say the projects would take between three and five years to complete. It’s the second McAllen bond election in five years.

The previous one in 2013 helped fund the Performing Arts Center, a youth baseball complex, and street improvements.

