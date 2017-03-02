Home LOCAL 2 Brownsville Men Sentenced In Bribery Scheme Involving Mexican Contracts
2 Brownsville Men Sentenced In Bribery Scheme Involving Mexican Contracts
Two Brownsville men have escaped jail time in connection with a long-running multi-million dollar international bribery scheme.  A Brownsville federal judge Thursday sentenced the two aviation businessmen to three years’ probation for paying bribes to secure aviation contracts and services.

Federal investigators say 69-year-old Daniel Perez and 65-year-old Kamta Ramnarine paid thousands of dollars to two Tamaulipas state officials, including the former director of aviation. At the time, Perez and Ramnarine were shareholders of Hunt Pan Am Aviation Incorporated. The pair had pleaded guilty in December to a charge of conspiring to commit wire fraud.

 

