2 Charged With Murder After 2 Bodies Found In Car
TEXAS
(AP) – Two men are charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of two men found in stuffed last month in the trunk ofáa Cadillac near a West Dallas park.

Authorities say 37-year-old Moises Martinez has admitted his role in the homicides and has named an accomplice, 26-year-old Andres Frausto. Frausto already was in custody on an unrelated charge.  The bodies of 20-year-old Jacob Collard and 28-year-old and Robert Diaz III were found áMay 15 after city park employees noticed a foul odor coming from theácar.

An arrest warrant affidavit says police used phone records to tie Martinez to Diaz, who worked at a construction company that also employed Collard.  One witness has told police Martinez had been selling drugs to the slain men.

