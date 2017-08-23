2 Confederate Statues Shrouded In Charlottesville

(AP) – Two statues of Confederate generals in Charlottesville have been shrouded with large black tarps.Workers started covering a monument of Gen. Robert E. Lee on Wednesday afternoon and then moved on to one of Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. The statues are in city parks near downtown. The tarps were secured with tape and ropes with sand anchors.

The city council voted to cover up the statues as a symbol of mourning for the Charlottesville woman who was killed while protesting a white nationalist rally earlier this month.

The rally was sparked by the council’s vote earlier this year to remove the Lee statue. That’s on hold while a lawsuit plays out.