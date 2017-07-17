2 Convicted Texas 10 Most Wanted Felons Arrested

(AP) – Two convicted felons on separate Texas 10 Most Wanted lists are back in custody. The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday announced the arrests of 57-year-old of Palestine and 45-year-old Erasmo Zapata of Corpus Christi.

DPS says Lawhon, who was the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives list, was captured last Thursday near Angleton.

Records show Lawhon, a gang member and fugitive since December 2015, was wanted for parole violation and theft. A tipster will receive a reward of up to $7,500.

Zapata, who was on the Texas 10 Most Wanted sex offender list, turned himself in Thursday to San Patricio County sheriff’s deputies. Zapata had been wanted since January for parole violation after being convicted in 2006 of sexual assault-related counts involving a 12-year-old girl.