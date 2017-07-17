Home TEXAS 2 Convicted Texas 10 Most Wanted Felons Arrested
2 Convicted Texas 10 Most Wanted Felons Arrested
TEXAS
0

2 Convicted Texas 10 Most Wanted Felons Arrested

0
0
most wanted
now viewing

2 Convicted Texas 10 Most Wanted Felons Arrested

shooting-investigation
now playing

Chief: Need Fast Answers In Woman's Death

ARIZONA FLASH FLOOD
now playing

Officials Identify 9 Who Died In Flash Flood

DRUNK DRIVING DWI
now playing

Man Charged In Deadly Auto-Pedestrian Accident

DUST STORM
now playing

8 Hurt In 10-Vehicle Wreck During West Texas Dust Storm

President Nicolas Maduro
now playing

Maduro Foes Urge Escalated Protests In Venezuela

10 years later, shocking home invasion haunts a quiet suburb
now playing

10 Years Later, Shocking Home Invasion Haunts A Quiet Suburb

AFGHANISTAN WAR CIVILIANS KILLED
now playing

UN Says Record Number Of Afghan Civilians Killed

OJ SIMPSON
now playing

OJ Simpson Faces Good Chance At Parole

POLICE SHOOTING-2
now playing

Police Kill Domestic Violence Suspect After Chase, Standoff

ICE US DEPT OF HOMELAND SECURITY
now playing

Some Counties Help Bag Immigrants For Profit

(AP) – Two convicted felons on separate Texas 10 Most Wanted lists are back in custody.   The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday announced the arrests of 57-year-old  of Palestine and 45-year-old Erasmo Zapata of Corpus Christi.

Briggs Clinton Lawhon

DPS says Lawhon, who was the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives list, was captured last Thursday near Angleton.

Records show Lawhon, a gang member and fugitive since December 2015, was wanted for parole violation and theft. A tipster will receive a reward of up to $7,500.

 

 

 

 

Erasmo Zapata

Zapata, who was on the Texas 10 Most Wanted sex offender list, turned himself in Thursday to San Patricio County sheriff’s deputies. Zapata had been wanted since January for parole violation after being convicted in 2006 of sexual assault-related counts involving a 12-year-old girl.

Related posts:

  1. Critics: Pope Must Do More To Confront Sex Abuse
  2. Brownsville Auto-Pedestrian Accident Claims A Second Life
  3. Jordanian Soldier Convicted In Killing Of 3 American Troops
  4. Texas Governor Has $41M But No Major Challenger Yet For 2018
Related Posts
DUST STORM

8 Hurt In 10-Vehicle Wreck During West Texas Dust Storm

jsalinas 0
POLICE SHOOTING-2

Police Kill Domestic Violence Suspect After Chase, Standoff

jsalinas 0
ICE US DEPT OF HOMELAND SECURITY

Some Counties Help Bag Immigrants For Profit

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video