2 Dead, 2 Injured After Van Soars Over Los Angeles Freeway

(AP) – Two women are dead after their van missed a bridge over the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles, smashing through concrete pillars and launching over six lanes of traffic before colliding with a southbound car.

The Los Angeles Fire Department released a statement Saturday night saying a man was rescued from the overturned van and transported to a hospital in critical condition. Another man was extracted from the southbound car and hospitalized in serious to critical condition.

Firefighters lifted the van to ensure no other victims were trapped underneath. The accident snarled traffic, with commuters advised to avoid southbound 101 near Universal City.

The Los Angeles Police Department and California Highway Patrol are investigating.

