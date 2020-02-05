2 Dead After Car Hits 18-Wheeler Near Progreso

Two people are dead after their car collided with an 18-wheeler near Progreso. The Department of Public Safety says Britney Cavazos and her passenger Kristine Valderas died from their injuries when the Honda Cavazos was driving rear-ended a tractor trailer.

On Tuesday, Valley Central reported that the wreck happened before 7-p.m. in the westbound lanes of U.S. 281 west of FM 88 near Progreso. Valderas died at the scene and Cavazos died later at the hospital. The truck driver was not injured. The wreck is under investigation.