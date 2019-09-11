2 Dead After Cargo Plane Crashes, Burns Near Toledo Airport

Smoke continue to rise from the wreckage after a small cargo plane crashed at an auto repair business near Toledo Express Airport Wednesday, Sept. 11, 20129, in Monclova, Ohio. The two people who died were aboard the Convair 440, Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority spokeswoman Kayla Lewandowski said. (Dave Zapotosky/The Blade via AP)

(AP) – Authorities say two people are dead after a cargo plane approaching an Ohio airport crashed and burst into flames as it hit several unoccupied vehicles. No other injuries were reported from the crash early Wednesday at an auto repair shop just east of the Toledo Express Airport.

Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority spokeswoman Kayla Lewandowski says the two people who died were aboard the Convair 440. The port authority’s manager of airline affairs, Joe Rotterdam, says officials can’t yet confirm whether any distress call was made from the aircraft.

Rotterdam says officials believe the plane had traveled from Laredo, Texas, and stopped outside Memphis, Tennessee, on Tuesday before heading to Ohio. They said no further details were immediately available about the people who died or the plane’s owner.