2 Dead After Stolen Camera Exchange

(AP) – Suburban Dallas police believe a man intent on recovering his stolen camera and a man who had the camera are both dead after a shootout at a vacant home where an exchange for the device had been arranged. A third man also was wounded.

Garland authorities say 26-year-old Michael Ryan Love of nearby Mesquite had arranged a meeting with two people at the vacant home in Garland Wednesday night after he believed he found his stolen camera online.

Police said Thursday Love was accompanied by two women and a man and met with the pair. After the camera exchange, authorities say an argument broke out and gunfire erupted. Love and one of the men who had the camera were killed. One of the men accompanying Love was wounded.