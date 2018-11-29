2 Dead Following Undercover Drug Bust

(AP) – Police say two men are dead following an undercover drug bust in east Houston. Police Chief Art Acevedo says undercover officers met with nine men Wednesday night at a warehouse and when officers identified themselves one man opened fire and was fatally shot by police.

Acevedo says a second man fled in a vehicle, but later crashed, then died after suffering an apparent heart attack after being arrested. Acevedo says the other seven men surrendered and that no law enforcement officers were injured. No names have been released. Acevedo says the officer who fatally shot the man at the warehouse will be placed on paid leave pending an investigation.