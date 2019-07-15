2 Dead, Officer And Woman Wounded In Baltimore

Baltimore Fire Dept. paramedics transport a patient from the Man Alive drug treatment center on Maryland Avenue Monday, July 15, 2019 shortly after a shooting. At least two people are dead and a police sergeant and a woman are injured following a shooting at a methadone clinic in Baltimore, police said Monday. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

(AP) – Police in Baltimore say two people are dead and a police officer and another person are injured following a shooting at a methadone clinic.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference Monday that the police sergeant is in stable condition and has gone into surgery. Harrison said the suspect who fired at the sergeant is dead as well as another person who was found inside the clinic. A woman who was injured inside the clinic is expected to survive.

Harrison said the shooting was reported shortly after 7 a.m. He said the incident was captured on video by body cameras worn by the officers. Witnesses told The Baltimore Sun a man had entered the clinic with a gun and demanded methadone.