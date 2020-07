A vehicle filled with illegal immigrants wrecks resulting in two deaths near Del Rio. The incident happened during a chase with Border Patrol agents Sunday morning near Brackettville.

Agents caught up with the suspect vehicle after it sped away during an attempt to stop it. They found that the vehicle had wrecked and rolled over. The driver ran off.

The Del Rio News Herald says two immigrants died at the scene and several others were injured. Agents later found and arrested the driver.