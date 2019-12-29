2 Die While Cleaning Chemical Tank

(AP) – Authorities say two workers cleaning a chemical tank at business near Houston died after apparently becoming overcome by fumes.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet Saturday that deputies responded to the plant overnight in Pasadena, located just southeast of Houston. Gonzalez says deputies found two men dead at the scene. Witnesses told deputies that the men had climbed inside the tank to clean it and were overcome by fumes.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t said what kind of chemical was involved or name the business. It has not responded to a request for additional details.