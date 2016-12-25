2 Drivers Hit Dallas Firetrucks Overnight, 1 Fatality

(AP) — Dallas police say in two separate accidents late Friday and early Saturday drivers crashed into firetrucks responding to other incidents.

A driver died after an accident about midnight Friday, where police say he crossed a double yellow line and crashed into a Dallas Fire-Rescue truck. Police are still investigating what caused the man, whose name has not been released, to veer into the oncoming lane.

During a second incident just before 5 a.m. a driver struck a police cruiser and a fire-rescue truck stopped to investigate a stalled vehicle on the side of the road. The driver ran from the scene on foot and later called to tell police where she was.

Police say the officer seated in the squad car was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.