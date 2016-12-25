Home TEXAS 2 Drivers Hit Dallas Firetrucks Overnight, 1 Fatality
2 Drivers Hit Dallas Firetrucks Overnight, 1 Fatality
TEXAS
0

2 Drivers Hit Dallas Firetrucks Overnight, 1 Fatality

0
0
dallas_fire_rescue_generic
now viewing

2 Drivers Hit Dallas Firetrucks Overnight, 1 Fatality

maxresdefault
now playing

Obama Thanks US Troops Serving Overseas

1672704_630x354
now playing

1 Killed, 5 Wounded In Suburban NYC Nightclub Shooting

wireap_f6a37edc5a8e4c5590c5ec00ac249da8_16x9_1600
now playing

Israel To Do 'All It Takes' To Emerge Unharmed By UN Vote

russia-military-plane_horo-1-635×357
now playing

All Causes For Plane Crash Being Eyed

1024×1024
now playing

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Chile

635819380972648534-103115tx-floods
now playing

More HUD Funds To Aid Texas Communities Struck By Floods

donald_trump_august_19_2015_cropped
now playing

Anti-Refugee Sentiment From Election Spills Over To States

636181886172253146-epa-philippines-weather-typhoon
now playing

Super Typhoon Heads For Christmas Day Blow To Philippines

20150724120121photo-3
now playing

Egypt Confirms Arrests Of Al-Jazeera Journalist

1482666479055
now playing

Pope Wishes Christmas Peace To Those Scarred By War

(AP) — Dallas police say in two separate accidents late Friday and early Saturday drivers crashed into firetrucks responding to other incidents.

A driver died after an accident about midnight Friday, where police say he crossed a double yellow line and crashed into a Dallas Fire-Rescue truck. Police are still investigating what caused the man, whose name has not been released, to veer into the oncoming lane.

During a second incident just before 5 a.m. a driver struck a police cruiser and a fire-rescue truck stopped to investigate a stalled vehicle on the side of the road. The driver ran from the scene on foot and later called to tell police where she was.

Police say the officer seated in the squad car was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

Related posts:

  1. Councilwoman’s Husband Killed After Struck By Car
  2. Suspect In Deadly Hit-And-Run In Alton Behind Bars
  3. Hit-And-Run Driver In Funeral Hurts Motorcycle Officer
  4. DPS: Prison Bus Driver Failed To Account For Weather
Related Posts
635819380972648534-103115tx-floods

More HUD Funds To Aid Texas Communities Struck By Floods

Zack Cantu 0
POLICE BADGE

Texas Officer On Restricted Duty After Videotaped Arrests

jsalinas 0
cash

Commercial Pilot Admits To Smuggling $195K In Cash Into US

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video