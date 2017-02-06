Home TEXAS 2 Drown Trying To Rescue Others In Water-Filled Texas Quarry
2 Drown Trying To Rescue Others In Water-Filled Texas Quarry
TEXAS
0

2 Drown Trying To Rescue Others In Water-Filled Texas Quarry

0
0
AMBULANCE
now viewing

2 Drown Trying To Rescue Others In Water-Filled Texas Quarry

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
now playing

EU, China To Reaffirm Support For Climate Pact

computer hacking
now playing

Dual Investigations Into Breach Of San Benito Police Computer Server

DEMOCRATS VERSUS REPUBLICANS
now playing

Reaction To Trump Decision Depends On Party Affiliation

fatal-crash-graphic
now playing

Pickup Truck Crashes Into House, Killing 1

handcuffs-generic
now playing

82-Year-Old Woman Arrested After Scuffle At Airport

POLICE BADGE
now playing

Longtime Mission Cop Resigns After Controversial Facebook Post

Belgium Europe China Climate
now playing

EU, China To Reaffirm Support For Climate Pact

harley+recall
now playing

Harley Recalls Bikes; Oil Line Can Detach And Cause Crash

us-department-of-commerce-photo-thanks-to-flickr-user-mookiefl
now playing

US Trade Deficit Rises To Highest Level Since January

920×920 (2)
now playing

Defense Sec'y Mattis Seeks Continuity In Policy Toward Asia

(AP) – Authorities say two men drowned while trying to rescue others after a boat capsized in a water-filled quarry in North Texas.  Kaufman County sheriff’s spokeswoman Jolie Stewart says officials were called to the abandoned sand quarry just north of Terrell on Wednesday evening.  She says three adults and two children, ages 6 and 8, were on board a flat-bottomed boat in the quarry when it capsized.

She says 51-year-old Eric Knight and 32-year-old Brandon Stayton tried to help them, but both drowned. She says neither man was wearing a life jacket.  No one on the boat was injured.  Stewart says the bodies of the two men have been transported to the Dallas County medical examiner.  Terrell is located about 30 miles east of Dallas.

Related posts:

  1. Pickup Truck Crashes Into House, Killing 1
  2. South Texas Cemetery Being Searched For Migrant Remains
  3. Mobile Home Fire Claims Owner’s Life
  4. 84-Year-Old Man Accused Of Killing 80-Year-Old In Neighbor Dispute
Related Posts
DEMOCRATS VERSUS REPUBLICANS

Reaction To Trump Decision Depends On Party Affiliation

jsalinas 0
fatal-crash-graphic

Pickup Truck Crashes Into House, Killing 1

jsalinas 0
handcuffs-generic

82-Year-Old Woman Arrested After Scuffle At Airport

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video