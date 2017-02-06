2 Drown Trying To Rescue Others In Water-Filled Texas Quarry

(AP) – Authorities say two men drowned while trying to rescue others after a boat capsized in a water-filled quarry in North Texas. Kaufman County sheriff’s spokeswoman Jolie Stewart says officials were called to the abandoned sand quarry just north of Terrell on Wednesday evening. She says three adults and two children, ages 6 and 8, were on board a flat-bottomed boat in the quarry when it capsized.

She says 51-year-old Eric Knight and 32-year-old Brandon Stayton tried to help them, but both drowned. She says neither man was wearing a life jacket. No one on the boat was injured. Stewart says the bodies of the two men have been transported to the Dallas County medical examiner. Terrell is located about 30 miles east of Dallas.