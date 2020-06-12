2 Employees At Cameron County Jails Found To Have The Coronavirus

Contact tracers are working overtime now that two Cameron County jail employees have contracted the coronavirus.

The county Sheriff’s Office says a detention officer at one of the downtown jails has tested positive for COVID-19, as has a civilian employee at the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.

Officials say the detention officer was not assigned to an inmate area, but other staff members who’ve been determined to have had contact with both the officer and civilian employee are being tested, and have been ordered to self-isolate. The Sheriff’s Office says all inmates continue to be free of the virus.