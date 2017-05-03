Home TEXAS 2 Ex-San Antonio Police Officers Convicted Of Sex Assault
2 Ex-San Antonio Police Officers Convicted Of Sex Assault
2 Ex-San Antonio Police Officers Convicted Of Sex Assault

2 Ex-San Antonio Police Officers Convicted Of Sex Assault

(AP) – Prosecutors say two ex-San Antonio police officers have been convicted of sexual assault for faking an undercover operation to lure women.

The penalty phase continues Monday for 31-year-old Emmanuel Galindo and 29-year-old Alejandro Chapa.

Galindo was convicted Friday in San Antonio of four counts of sexual assault, five counts of compelling prostitution and 12 counts of official oppression. Chapa was convicted of three counts of sexual assault, four counts of compelling prostitution and eight counts of official oppression.

Galindo and Chapa face up to 20 years in prison on each sexual assault and compelling prostitution count.

Both resigned in 2015 after a woman reported being sexually assaulted by an officer. Investigators say more than 20 women were told they’d get paid for assisting in a police sting.

Nobody was paid.

