2 Guards At Private Immigrant Detention Center Indicted
2 Guards At Private Immigrant Detention Center Indicted

2 Guards At Private Immigrant Detention Center Indicted

(AP) – Two ex-guards at a private immigrant detention center in San Antonio have been indicted – one accused of having sex with a detainee and the other accused of providing contraband drugs and alcohol to inmates.

Both worked at the Central Texas Detention Facility, which The GEO Group operates in San Antonio for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The federal grand jury in San Antonio indicted 35-year-old Barbara Jean Goodwin of San Antonio, accusing her of having sex with a federal inmate between February and August 2016. If convicted, she could get up to 15 years in prison.

The grand jury also accused 28-year-old Ray Alexander Barr of San Antonio of providing methamphetamine and alcohol to inmates on Dec. 27. If convicted, he could get up to 20 years in prison.

