Home TEXAS 2 Held Without Bond On Charge Of Trafficking Student For Sex
2 Held Without Bond On Charge Of Trafficking Student For Sex
TEXAS
0

2 Held Without Bond On Charge Of Trafficking Student For Sex

0
0
43-year-old Shawn Dale Sanders and 34-year-old Shenandoah West Moneypenny
now viewing

2 Held Without Bond On Charge Of Trafficking Student For Sex

Kenneth Wayne Lockings Jr.
now playing

Police: Man Nearly Decapitated Girlfriend With Samurai Sword

Texas House Speaker Joe Straus
now playing

House Speaker Straus Is Dallas Morning News Texan Of 2017

MCALLEN NEW YEARS EVE BALL DROP
now playing

McAllen New Year's Ball Drop Cancelled

MEXICAN POLICE ON US SOIL
now playing

Mexican Government Denies Tamaulipas Police Vehicles Crossed Into Cameron County

FLUE SEASON-1
now playing

Texas Hardest Hit By Flu

Lindy Lou Layman AND BUZZBE
now playing

Police: Woman Ruined $300K Worth Of Art On Date With Lawyer

Mexican Journalist Asylum
now playing

Board To Reconsider Mexican Journalist's US Asylum Request

university-of-texas-at-austin-1
now playing

UT Faculty Quietly Resigned After Sex Misconduct Accusations

SAUDI ARABIA
now playing

A Year Of Historic Change In Saudi Arabia, With More To Come

POLAND JOURNALISM
now playing

Newer Democracies Slide Backward On Media Freedoms

(AP) – Two men have been taken into federal custody on charges of trafficking a Texas middle-school student for sex.

Federal prosecutors in Dallas said in a statement Thursday that 43-year-old Shawn Dale Sanders and 34-year-old Shenandoah West Moneypenny each face one federal count of conspiracy to use a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct.

The 13-year-old victim told law enforcement she met Moneypenny online earlier this year. Using a Craigslist ad, Moneypenny arranged for the girl to have sex with men, including Sanders, who sent pictures to Moneypenny as payment.

Sanders and Moneypenny were arrested Dec. 18 and are being held at the Kaufman County jail without bond. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys.

Related posts:

  1. Mexican Government Denies Tamaulipas Police Vehicles Crossed Into Cameron County
  2. Sheriff: Deputies Threatened Before Gunfire That Killed Boy
  3. Police: Woman Ruined $300K Worth Of Art On Date With Lawyer
  4. FEMA’s Disaster Trailer Tab: Up To $150K, 18 Months Of Use
Related Posts
Kenneth Wayne Lockings Jr.

Police: Man Nearly Decapitated Girlfriend With Samurai Sword

jsalinas 0
Texas House Speaker Joe Straus

House Speaker Straus Is Dallas Morning News Texan Of 2017

jsalinas 0
FLUE SEASON-1

Texas Hardest Hit By Flu

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video