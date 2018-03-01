Home TEXAS 2 Homeless Men Found Dead Amid Freezing Weather
(AP) – Houston police say two homeless men have been found dead amid freezing weather and officials are trying to determine if the cold snap caused the deaths.

Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva says officers have been working to help get homeless people to shelters as freezing temperatures continued Wednesday.  Police Chief Art Acevedo says two bodies were located before dawn Tuesday, in separate locations, and the deaths were believed to be the result of “exposure to frigid weather.”   The causes of death are pending.

Officials with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences didn’t immediately return messages Wednesday.  A hard freeze warning issued by the National Weather Service expired Wednesday morning for Houston where temperatures were expected in the upper 40s by late afternoon.

