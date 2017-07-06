Home NATIONAL 2 House Democrats Launch Longshot Bid To Impeach Trump
(AP) – Two House Democrats are launching a longshot bid to impeach President Donald Trump.  The effort by Reps. Al Green of Texas and Brad Sherman of California has little chance of success in the Republican-led House. They don’t even have the backing of many fellow Democrats.

Nevertheless, the lawmakers said Wednesday they are drafting articles of impeachment. They say Trump obstructed justice when he fired FBI Director James Comey, who was investigating Russian meddling in the presidential election.

Other Democrats say they want to see the outcome of the investigation before rendering a decision on whether to impeach Trump.  Since Comey’s firing, the Justice Department has appointed a special counsel, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, to oversee the Russia investigation.  Comey is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday.

