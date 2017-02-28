Home TEXAS 2 Houston Officers Shot, Taken To Hospitals For Treatment
(AP) – Houston authorities say two police officers have been shot and taken to hospitals, one in critical condition.  Mayor Sylvester Turner says one of the officers wounded Tuesday is in critical condition while the other suffered injuries to his foot that are not life-threatening. He says the officers were responding to a home burglary when a shootout started.  Turner says one suspect is dead and that one or two others remain at large.

Police say the incident occurred on the city’s southwest side, where numerous officers have swarmed the neighborhood.  Houston emergency management officials say one possibly armed suspect is believed to still be on the loose in the neighborhood. Residents are being urged to stay inside.

