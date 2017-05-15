Home TEXAS 2 Hurt In Glider Crash
2 Hurt In Glider Crash
TEXAS
2 Hurt In Glider Crash

(AP) – Two men are hospitalized in serious condition after their glider crashed west of Fort Worth in Parker County.  The Texas Department of Public Safety says the plane went down early Saturday evening in a gated community south of Weatherford. The two men, identified only as a 47-year-old and a 34-year-old, are being treated at a hospital in Fort Worth.  A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman, Lynn Lunsford, says the plane was an experimental aircraft glider.  Federal aviation officials will be investigating the crash.

