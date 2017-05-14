Home TEXAS 2 Hurt In North Texas Glider Crash
2 Hurt In North Texas Glider Crash
TEXAS
0

2 Hurt In North Texas Glider Crash

0
0
parker-co-plane-crash-pic
now viewing

2 Hurt In North Texas Glider Crash

OIJ
now playing

High Court Could Soon Signal View On Trump Immigration Plans

dallas-chase-jail-web2
now playing

Police Chase Ends At Dallas Jail

IJ
now playing

Officials: Chinese Women Brought To Texas For Prostitution

804347_1
now playing

The Latest: US: N.Korea Missile Test Hurts Talks Possibility

imagesJ7C2GSFO
now playing

Pope Prays In Silence For All Mothers In Heaven And On Earth

untitled
now playing

This Year's Cannes Film Festival Is Quaking With Change

9011533_orig
now playing

Suit: Woman Attacked By Camel At Jefferson Davis' Last Home

images5N5RHZ7L
now playing

Missouri Targets Doctor Dearth, Expands First-In-Nation Law

kkhu
now playing

Oil Pipeline Opponents Try Going After The Money

KHJHKJH
now playing

The Latest: Microsoft Shifts Policy, Now Makes Fixes Free

(AP) – Two men are hospitalized in serious condition after their glider crashed west of Fort Worth in Parker County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the plane went down early Saturday evening in a gated community south of Weatherford. The two men, identified only as a 47-year-old and a 34-year-old, are being treated at a hospital in Fort Worth.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman, Lynn Lunsford, says the plane was an experimental aircraft glider.

Federal aviation officials will be investigating the crash.

Related posts:

  1. United Flight Delayed After Scorpion Reported Aboard
  2. Police Investigate Killing Of Ohio Police Chief, 2 Others
  3. Aids Cases Increasing In The RGV
  4. Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Across US Decline 3 Cents
Related Posts
OIJ

High Court Could Soon Signal View On Trump Immigration Plans

Danny Castillon 0
dallas-chase-jail-web2

Police Chase Ends At Dallas Jail

Danny Castillon 0
IJ

Officials: Chinese Women Brought To Texas For Prostitution

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video