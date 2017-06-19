Home NATIONAL 2 Immigrant Farmworkers Arrested After Ben & Jerry’s March
2 Immigrant Farmworkers Arrested After Ben & Jerry's March
2 Immigrant Farmworkers Arrested After Ben & Jerry’s March

2 Immigrant Farmworkers Arrested After Ben & Jerry’s March

(AP) – Protesters are showing support for two immigrant dairy farmers arrested after marching to a Vermont Ben & Jerry’s factory to call for better pay and living conditions on farms that provide milk to the ice cream maker.

The state Department of Corrections said Monday that Mexican immigrants Yesenia Hernandez-Ramos and Esau Peche-Ventura were arrested Saturday and are being held on immigration charges.

A U.S. Border Patrol spokesman tells Vermont Public Radio they were stopped in a routine check a few miles away from the U.S.-Canada border.    Protesters were outside a correctional facility and a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office Monday.

Ben & Jerry’s says it’s concerned hardworking members of the community who contribute to the success of dairy farms in Vermont would face criminalization.

