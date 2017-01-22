Home TEXAS 2 Killed In Plane Crash, NTSB To Investigate
(AP) — Authorities continue investigating the cause of a small plane crash in the Texas Panhandle that killed the two people on board.  Sgt. Cindy Barkley, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, says the plane crashed shortly after taking off Saturday afternoon from the airport near Wellington.

Barkley says an eyewitness told investigators the pilot of the Bellanca 7GCBC Citabria aircraft banked to make a turn after takeoff and lost control of the plane.  The aircraft overturned and crashed in a field just south of the airport. Barkley says there were high winds at the time of the crash.  The pilot — 28-year-old Claton Miller of Wellington — and the passenger — 40-year-old Danna Wilhelm of San Angelo — were killed.  The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

