2 Killed When Handgun Accidentally Discharges

(AP) – Police in Houston say two people have died after a handgun they were playing with accidentally discharged and they were both shot. The shooting occurred early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex as others looked on.

KPRC-TV in Houston reports the gun fired twice, resulting in both victims being struck. One of them was a 17-year-old high school student while details on the second victim were not immediately available. One was shot in the torso and the other in the neck. Both were taken to a hospital where they died. Police don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the shooting and investigators are