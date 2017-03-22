Home TEXAS 2 Killed When Handgun Accidentally Discharges
TEXAS
0

0
0
ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING
(AP) – Police in Houston say two people have died after a handgun they were playing with accidentally discharged and they were both shot.  The shooting occurred early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex as others looked on.

KPRC-TV in Houston reports the gun fired twice, resulting in both victims being struck. One of them was a 17-year-old high school student while details on the second victim were not immediately available.  One was shot in the torso and the other in the neck.  Both were taken to a hospital where they died.  Police don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the shooting and investigators are

