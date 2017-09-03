Home NATIONAL 2 Killed When Tree Slams Car In Strong Winds
2 Killed When Tree Slams Car In Strong Winds
NATIONAL
0

2 Killed When Tree Slams Car In Strong Winds

0
0
TREE FALLS ON CAR KILLING 2 IN MICHIGAN
now viewing

2 Killed When Tree Slams Car In Strong Winds

mission cisd mission texas
now playing

Mission Police Moving Toward Forming In-House Police Force

CRIME
now playing

Con Artists Prey On Immigrants Fearing A Trump Crackdown

Healthcare_reform
now playing

UPDATE: GOP's Health Overhaul Clears 2nd Committee

lyft
now playing

Valley Residents Can Now Call Lyft If They Need A Lift

GuatemalA Fire
now playing

UPDATE: At Least 31 Dead After Fire Ravages Youth Shelter In Guatemala

BORDER PATROL GENERIC
now playing

February Marks Fewest Arrests At Border In Recent Years

Gen. Joseph Votel
now playing

General Says No Bad Decisions In Yemen Raid, Probe Is Over

Donald Trump
now playing

UPDATE: Trump Says Health Bill iIs 'coming along great'

JULIAN ASSANGE
now playing

WikiLeaks: We'll Work With Tech Firms To Defeat CIA Hacking

Shannon Miles SHOT DEPUTY GOFORTH AT HOUSTON GAS STATION
now playing

Man Found Competent For Trial In Deputy's Death

(AP) – Authorities say two people were killed when a tree crashed onto their vehicle as powerful winds ripped through central Michigan.  Michigan State Police Sgt. Lance Cook says the tree fell Wednesday afternoon on a Mini Cooper heading east on the two-lane M-115 highway in Freeman Township.

Police say the accident killed the driver, 20-year-old Maxwell Muessig of Midland, Michigan, and passenger 23-year-old Margaretta Potter of Jamestown, Rhode Island.  Winds in the area were gusting more than 50 mph. The strong winds knocked out electrical service to more than a million customers statewide. Many schools were closed Thursday and there were reports of damage to numerous properties.

Related posts:

  1. Captain Luis Melendez: Angel Tree Program
  2. Weslaco Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With Big Rig
Related Posts
CRIME

Con Artists Prey On Immigrants Fearing A Trump Crackdown

jsalinas 0
Healthcare_reform

UPDATE: GOP’s Health Overhaul Clears 2nd Committee

jsalinas 0
BORDER PATROL GENERIC

February Marks Fewest Arrests At Border In Recent Years

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video