2 Lawn-Care Workers Die Following Chemical Exposure

(AP) – Two employees of a lawn-service company have died and five emergency personnel hospitalized in North Texas after they were exposed to chemicals inside a company cargo van. Authorities say the two employees, who have not been identified, were inside the van Wednesday when they apparently succumbed to toxic fumes.

Collin County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters were called to the scene in Lucas, northeast of Dallas, and were overcome by fumes when they opened a door to the van. A deputy and four firefighters were taken to a hospital for treatment and later released. Authorities have not revealed what type of chemicals were inside the van or indicated the circumstances leading to the workers being exposed.