Home TEXAS 2 Lawn-Care Workers Die Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
2 Lawn-Care Workers Die Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
TEXAS
0

2 Lawn-Care Workers Die Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

0
0
CARBON MONOXIDE
now viewing

2 Lawn-Care Workers Die Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

RECALL GENERIC
now playing

H-E-B Issues Meat Recall Specific To Closner Boulevard Store In Edinburg

BORDER PATROL GENERIC
now playing

Attorney: Border Patrol Waited Outside Hospital Room For Girl

gavel
now playing

Vegas Killer's Brother Pleads Not Guilty To Child Porn Charges

FOOTBALL
now playing

Racial Slurs Used In High School Football Broadcast

WOMEN RESCUED FROM BAD VOYAGE
now playing

Women Rescued After Voyage Went From Bad To Worse

Help Me! Boy cries as Rohingya boat fleeing Myanmar capsizes
now playing

Help Me! Boy Cries As Rohingya Boat Fleeing Myanmar Capsizes

BARCELONA CROWDS CELEBRATING
now playing

Crowds Celebrating In Barcelona Square

IRAQ FLAG
now playing

Iraq Temporarily Halts Movement Against Kurds

TWIN PEAKS BIKER GANG
now playing

Texas District Attorney Overseeing Biker Cases Seeks Recusal

HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST QUESTIONABLE
now playing

Halloween Costume Choices Stirs Debate On College Campuses

(AP) – Authorities say a father and son found dead inside their lawn-service van in North Texas died from carbon monoxide poisoning rather than what investigators initially believed was exposure to chemicals.

Collin County sheriff’s Capt. Jim Moody identified the men Friday as 72-year-old Lyle John Powell and 49-year-old Ross John Powell.  Moody says the two were working Wednesday in a neighborhood in Lucas, northeast of Dallas, when they returned to the van and were quickly overcome by fumes from a generator.

The men died at the scene and a sheriff’s deputy and at least three firefighters who responded to the emergency call also were overcome by fumes and were treated at a hospital.  Officials had said Thursday that they believed the men were handling chemicals when they succumbed.

Related posts:

  1. 2 Lawn-Care Workers Die Following Chemical Exposure
  2. Passenger Killed In Van Crash East Of Edinburg
  3. Father Of Missing Toddler Now Says She Choked On Milk
  4. Child’s Body Identified As Missing Toddler
Related Posts
BORDER PATROL GENERIC

Attorney: Border Patrol Waited Outside Hospital Room For Girl

jsalinas 0
FOOTBALL

Racial Slurs Used In High School Football Broadcast

jsalinas 0
TWIN PEAKS BIKER GANG

Texas District Attorney Overseeing Biker Cases Seeks Recusal

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video