2 McAllen Police Officers Ambushed, Killed

LATEST: Two McAllen police officers were shot and killed in the line of duty this afternoon by a man who moments later shot and killed himself.

At around 3:30, the officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home near Queta Avenue and South 35th Street near Los Encinos Park. According to Police Chief Victor Rodriguez, the officers went to the door of the home and as they tried to enter were immediately gunned down.

Other police officers drove by to check on the situation, saw what had happened, and also saw a man with a gun. The officers yelled at the suspect to drop the gun but he then turned it on himself.

The officers have been identified as Edelmiro Garza and Ismael Chavez. Garza was an 8-1/2 year veteran, Chavez had been with the department about 2-1/2 years. The suspect is identified as 23-year-old Audon Ignacio Caramillo.