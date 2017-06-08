2 Men Found Slain Inside Vacant Apartment

(AP) – Investigators say two men have been found slain in a vacant Houston-area apartment. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the bodies were discovered before dawn Sunday. A sheriff’s statement says the deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Officials had no immediate information on any possible suspects or how the men were killed. Sgt. Cedrick Collier says the bodies were located by a resident who was walking his dog and noticed the door to the unoccupied unit was open. Further details weren’t immediately available.