Home TEXAS 2 Men Plead Guilty To Hate-Crime Assaults On Gay Men
2 Men Plead Guilty To Hate-Crime Assaults On Gay Men
TEXAS
0

2 Men Plead Guilty To Hate-Crime Assaults On Gay Men

0
0
HATE CRIME
now viewing

2 Men Plead Guilty To Hate-Crime Assaults On Gay Men

SHROUDING ROBERT E LEE STATUE CHARLOTTSVILLE-2
now playing

2 Confederate Statues Shrouded In Charlottesville

2PM-2
now playing

South Padre Island, Port Isabel Gearing Up For Harvey

AUSTIN CAR GARAGE PLUMMETS LADY SUEING
now playing

Woman Sues Parking Garage After Car Plummets

WALMART GOOGLE
now playing

Walmart Dives Into Voice-Activated Shopping With Google

PAKISTAN GROUND WATER ARSENIC POINSONING
now playing

50M At Risk Of Arsenic Poisoning In Pakistan

Egypt Leaders Meet US Envoy Despite Aid Cuts

Slain Houston officer’s son, 5, gets police escort to school
now playing

Slain Officer's Son, 5, Gets Police Escort To School

GAVEL
now playing

Texas Couple To Get $3.4M On False Claims Of Satanic Abuse

20-year-old John Hoagland
now playing

Mother: 20-Year-Old Texas Sailor Among Missing On USS McCain

harve depression
now playing

Storm Watches Issued For Lower Rio Grande Valley Ahead Of Harvey

(AP) – Two men have pleaded guilty to assaulting men because of their victims’ sexual orientation.  Nigel Garrett and Cameron Ajiduah (ah-JEED’-wah) pleaded guilty before a federal magistrate in Plano, Texas, on Tuesday to crimes under the federal hate-crimes statue.

Garrett and Agiduah admit that they, Anthony Shelton and Chancler Encalade used a dating website for gay men to arrange to meet their victims in the victims’ homes. Once there, they’d bound their victim with tape, physical assault and verbally abuse the man for being gay, then steal items from their homes.

The men could be sentenced to up to life in prison and fined up to $250,000. Shelton and Encalade still await trial.

Related posts:

  1. Slain Officer’s Son, 5, Gets Police Escort To School
  2. Two People Crushed In 3-Vehicle Crash
  3. Hidalgo County Joins Opposition To Sanctuary Cities Law
  4. Critics: Pope Must Do More To Confront Sex Abuse
Related Posts
AUSTIN CAR GARAGE PLUMMETS LADY SUEING

Woman Sues Parking Garage After Car Plummets

jsalinas 0
Slain Houston officer’s son, 5, gets police escort to school

Slain Officer’s Son, 5, Gets Police Escort To School

jsalinas 0
GAVEL

Texas Couple To Get $3.4M On False Claims Of Satanic Abuse

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video