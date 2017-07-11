Home TEXAS 2 Mexican Mafia Members Guilty In 2014 Officer Death
2 Mexican Mafia Members Guilty In 2014 Officer Death
TEXAS
0

2 Mexican Mafia Members Guilty In 2014 Officer Death

0
0
29-year-old Jesse Santibanez and 36-year-old Alfredo Cardona
now viewing

2 Mexican Mafia Members Guilty In 2014 Officer Death

AMBER ALERT
now playing

Amber Alert Issued For Missing Brownsville Girl

shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1
now playing

One Person In Custody In Woman's Death In McAllen

Ruben Ramirez Cardenas
now playing

Killer Of McAllen Teen 20 Years Ago To Be Executed Tomorrow

President Trump Welcomes Finnish President Niinisto To White House
now playing

Trump Urges North Korea To 'come to the table'

First responders are at the scene of shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs Texas
now playing

Military Won't Disclose Gunman's Mental History

DEVIN KELLEY
now playing

Gunman Had Made Death Threats On Military Superiors

CHURCH SHOOTING TEXAS SUTHERLAND SPRINGS SHOOTING
now playing

Gunman's Phone Locked; 10 Victims Are Critical

ELECTION DAY GENERIC
now playing

Texans Deciding 7 Proposed Amendments To State Constitution

PENTAGON
now playing

Pentagon To Examine Why Gunman Wasn't Reported

Sgt. Freddy Dietz joined the San Angelo Police Department in 1983 Photo San Angelo Police Department
now playing

Officer Dies By Apparent Suicide At Police HQ

(AP) – Two more Texas Mexican Mafia gang members face life in prison over the 2014 fatal shooting of an off-duty police officer outside a San Antonio tattoo shop he co-owned.

Federal prosecutors say 29-year-old Jesse Santibanez and 36-year-old Alfredo Cardona were convicted Monday of murder in aid of racketeering and of discharging a firearm during a murder in aid of racketeering. Both face mandatory life prison terms.  Balcones Heights police Officer Julian Pesina was gunned down in May 2014.

Another gang member, Ruben Reyes, pleaded guilty last year to firearms and racketeering related counts and was sentenced to life in prison. Prosecutors say Reyes ordered the slaying of Pesina, who had tattoos consistent with gang membership.  A fourth gang member who pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy awaits sentencing.

Related posts:

  1. Officer Dies By Apparent Suicide At Police HQ
  2. Ex-Hospice Director Gets Life
  3. McAllen Man Charged With Murder In Healthcare Worker’s Death
  4. Last Two Defendants Sentenced To Life In Attack That Killed Brownsville ICE Agent Jaime Zapata
Related Posts
CHURCH SHOOTING TEXAS SUTHERLAND SPRINGS SHOOTING

Gunman’s Phone Locked; 10 Victims Are Critical

jsalinas 0
ELECTION DAY GENERIC

Texans Deciding 7 Proposed Amendments To State Constitution

jsalinas 0
Sgt. Freddy Dietz joined the San Angelo Police Department in 1983 Photo San Angelo Police Department

Officer Dies By Apparent Suicide At Police HQ

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video