2 Mexican Mafia Members Guilty In 2014 Officer Death

(AP) – Two more Texas Mexican Mafia gang members face life in prison over the 2014 fatal shooting of an off-duty police officer outside a San Antonio tattoo shop he co-owned.

Federal prosecutors say 29-year-old Jesse Santibanez and 36-year-old Alfredo Cardona were convicted Monday of murder in aid of racketeering and of discharging a firearm during a murder in aid of racketeering. Both face mandatory life prison terms. Balcones Heights police Officer Julian Pesina was gunned down in May 2014.

Another gang member, Ruben Reyes, pleaded guilty last year to firearms and racketeering related counts and was sentenced to life in prison. Prosecutors say Reyes ordered the slaying of Pesina, who had tattoos consistent with gang membership. A fourth gang member who pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy awaits sentencing.