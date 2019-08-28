2 More Arraigned In Local Child Sex Trafficking Case

Two more suspects have pleaded not guilty to charges of child sexual assault – charges arising out of an investigation into suspected sex trafficking activity in Hidalgo County. 61-year-old Rita Martinez Moreno was arraigned Wednesday on all 31 counts contained in her indictment, including child sexual assault and human trafficking. Also arraigned was 48-year-old Juan Barrientos, a former DPS trooper charged with three counts of child sexual assault.

Investigators say Martinez recruited young girls from Mexico to work at her rural Mission bar, where she also forced them to have sex with customers. She was arrested July 31st as part of an investigation that started with a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission check into underage employees.

The charges date back to the year 2000. Records show Barrientos was an Edinburg police officer at the time he allegedly sexually assaulted one of the young girls.