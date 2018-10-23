Home LOCAL 2 More Suspects Arrested In Alamo Drug Trafficking Probe With Link To City Hall
Police have arrested who they say are the last two suspects believed connected to an Alamo drug trafficking organization that had an apparent link to city hall.

McAllen police Monday arrested 31-year-old Victor Ezequiel Flores and 26-year-old Jessica Berenice Gonzalez, then turned them over to Alamo police. The two are facing charges of engaging in organized crime in the leak of sensitive Alamo police information to a local drug trafficking ring.

A total of six people have now been arrested in the case that started with the arrest of a top Alamo city employee in late July. Crystal Denise Garza, who’d been the city’s executive secretary, is accused of handing over to drug traffickers information including the identities of undercover narcotics officers and the potential targets of narcotics investigations.

