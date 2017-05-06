Home TEXAS UPDATE: 2 Of 3 Wounded Texas Officers Discharged From Hospital
(AP) – Authorities say two of three Laredo police officers wounded during a shootout that left a murder suspect dead have been released from the hospital.

Laredo police say Officer Mario Casares was discharged from Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio around 3 p.m. Sunday. Casares then traveled to University Hospital to visit the fellow officers Arturo Vela and Agapito Perez. All three were wounded Friday while confronting Antonio Geraldo Rodriguez in a convenience store parking lot.

Police say that after Casares arrived, Officer Vela was released from the hospital. Both men received a police escort back to Laredo.  Updated information on Perez’s condition was not immediately available.

Antonio Geraldo Rodriguez Courtesy of Laredo Police Dept.

Authorities had located Rodriguez at the store after the fatal shooting of his girlfriend. Rodriguez started shooting when police approached and officers returned fire.

