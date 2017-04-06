Home TEXAS 2 Officers Wounded In Texas Shootout Undergo Surgery
2 Officers Wounded In Texas Shootout Undergo Surgery
(AP) – Laredo police say two of three police officers wounded by gunfire during a shootout with a murder suspect at a Laredo convenience store underwent surgery.

Police say the two officers who had surgery Saturday in San Antonio, Agapito Perez and Arturo Vela, should recover with time. Police say 33-year-old Perez remained in critical but stable condition while 50-year-old Vela remained in serious but stable condition.

Officer Mario Casares, 49, remained in serious but stable condition at another San Antonio hospital.

Police had located Antonio Geraldo Rodriguez at a convenience store after the fatal shooting of his girlfriend. Rodriguez opened fire when police approached and officers returned fire.

Police say Rodriguez, who was fatally shot, had previously been convicted of murder in a Houston case and served prison time..

